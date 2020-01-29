Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Newell Brands by 15.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

In other news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWL opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

