Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,195 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. ValuEngine upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.24.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

