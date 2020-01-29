Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Visteon in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. Visteon has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

In related news, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 261.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 523,854 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter valued at $21,649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter valued at $7,298,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visteon by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 56,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 23.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

