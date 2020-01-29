K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

KBL traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$42.17. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.57. The stock has a market cap of $443.17 million and a P/E ratio of 45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$35.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.16.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$43,555.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$300,087.36.

KBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 price target on K-Bro Linen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.