K12 (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its price objective lowered by Sidoti from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRN. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.75.

NYSE LRN opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $806.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16. K12 has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $37.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that K12 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in K12 by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in K12 by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in K12 by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in K12 in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

