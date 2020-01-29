Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS KCLI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. 892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $126.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kansas City Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

