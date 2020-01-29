Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Kansas City Life Insurance Co (OTCMKTS:KCLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS KCLI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. 892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $126.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kansas City Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Dividend History for Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit