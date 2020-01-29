Kavar Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baxter International makes up about 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,322,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,351,000 after buying an additional 274,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Baxter International by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 582,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after buying an additional 263,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Shares of BAX opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $91.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

