Kavar Capital Partners LLC Acquires 14,041 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 4.8% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,191,514 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after buying an additional 459,258 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5,702.9% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 232,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 228,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,913.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after buying an additional 215,030 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

