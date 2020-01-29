Kavar Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 1.9% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

