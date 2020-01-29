Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,224 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 1,539,495 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,538,000. VCU Investment Management Co grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 648,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 101,683.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 620,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 620,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

