Kavar Capital Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $14,056,128.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,514 shares of company stock valued at $71,168,598. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

NYSE CRM opened at $183.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $186.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average of $157.91. The company has a market cap of $161.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.84, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

