Kavar Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,666,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,449,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 107,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

In other news, Director Steve Bartlett acquired 14,177 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.