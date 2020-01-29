Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $144.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

