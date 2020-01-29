Kering (EPA:KER) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price target on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €597.71 ($695.02).

Shares of KER stock traded up €6.00 ($6.98) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €567.80 ($660.23). The company had a trading volume of 229,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €581.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €510.32. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

