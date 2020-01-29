KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $215,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.62. 61,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045,352. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10.

