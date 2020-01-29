KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 95,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 52,456 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.59. 517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,650. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

