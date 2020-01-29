KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,078. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $141.18 and a 1-year high of $193.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

