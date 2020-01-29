KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 482.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 26.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 193,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 888,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after acquiring an additional 176,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 172,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

