Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

NYSE KNX traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 4,694,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,885. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

