Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,076.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $462,484.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,510 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. 387,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,518. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

