L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

LRLCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 54,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,926. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $47.20 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.52.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

