L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.74

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $5.70. L S Starrett shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 16,683 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.
L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter.
About L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX)
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
