L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.74

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $5.70. L S Starrett shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 16,683 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in L S Starrett by 21.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in L S Starrett by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in L S Starrett by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 318,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L S Starrett by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in L S Starrett by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L S Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

