Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

LBAI opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $829.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBAI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

