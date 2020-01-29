Lambda Hits One Day Trading Volume of $45.36 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax, Hotbit and Huobi. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $18.68 million and approximately $45.36 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.03086184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00192233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,416,294 tokens. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

