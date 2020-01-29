Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LANC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.00.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.29. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $133.77 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.32.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,374,000 after acquiring an additional 66,985 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 136.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 133,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at $26,490,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 158,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 94,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

