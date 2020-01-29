Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.42 million, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Lands’ End has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $19.29.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.77 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 70.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.