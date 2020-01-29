Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.42 million, a PE ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Lands’ End has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $19.29.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.77 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lands’ End
Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.
