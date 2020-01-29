Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Landstar System updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.10-1.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

LSTR stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,589. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $94.97 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.97%.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

