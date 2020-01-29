Lapides Asset Management LLC Acquires 62,600 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,600 shares during the quarter. Nielsen comprises about 2.5% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,867,000 after buying an additional 287,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nielsen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 27,041.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,180 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Nielsen by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,249,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,805,000 after acquiring an additional 694,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

