Lapides Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,700 Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.37.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 43,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.39%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.