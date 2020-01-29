Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 188,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,932. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. Ingredion Inc has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

