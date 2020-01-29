Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Xperi comprises 1.7% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Xperi worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPER. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,312,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,558,000 after buying an additional 231,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,390,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,985,000 after purchasing an additional 62,614 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xperi by 112.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,363,000 after purchasing an additional 626,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xperi by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $8,686,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

XPER stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. 10,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. Xperi Corp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $865.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

