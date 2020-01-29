Lapides Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 292,100 shares during the period. Calix comprises approximately 5.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Calix worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,373,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 62,630 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALX. ValuEngine raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,800 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $51,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CALX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 39,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.98 million, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.67. Calix Inc has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

