Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,840,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 42,420,000 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,200. The company has a market cap of $471.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.09.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

