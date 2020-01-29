Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LAUR. Citigroup upped their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,084. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,809.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,358 shares of company stock worth $2,881,514. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Laureate Education by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.