Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LAUR. Citigroup upped their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.
LAUR stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,084. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22.
In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,809.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,358 shares of company stock worth $2,881,514. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 401.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Laureate Education by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
See Also: Bid-Ask Spread
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.