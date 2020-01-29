Leisure Capital Management Sells 136 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.77.

NYSE:DIS opened at $138.37 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $252.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.