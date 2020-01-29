Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,700 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 196,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:LEN.B opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Lennar has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

