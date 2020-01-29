Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 643,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the third quarter worth $15,728,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 324,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the second quarter worth $11,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. 385,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,308. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $20,772,098.56. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 25,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $1,205,807.20. Insiders have sold 669,837 shares of company stock valued at $32,117,423 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

