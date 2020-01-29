LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.24 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.13%. LifeVantage updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.74-0.79 EPS.

LifeVantage stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other LifeVantage news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $70,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,661.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $203,805 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

