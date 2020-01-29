LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $61.24 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.13%. LifeVantage updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.74-0.79 EPS.
LifeVantage stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.
