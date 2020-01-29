LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245 million.

LFVN stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 18,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,216. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.64.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of LifeVantage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $63,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,805. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

