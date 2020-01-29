Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMB. DA Davidson downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other news, Director Michael F. Mcnally bought 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,629.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,909 shares in the company, valued at $76,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles A. Bacon III bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,331 shares in the company, valued at $978,293.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 736.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 126,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 250.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,427. Limbach has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $147.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

