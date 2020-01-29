Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

SLNO stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 34,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $55,125.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. L.P. Vivo sold 334,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $501,625.50. Insiders have sold 495,380 shares of company stock valued at $753,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

