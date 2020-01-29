Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 343.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERF. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 129,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Enerplus by 116.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,740,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after buying an additional 1,476,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. Enerplus Corp has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $9.73.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $256.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

