Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU) Shares Down 4.1%

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.35 ($0.25) and last traded at A$0.35 ($0.25), approximately 66,778 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19. The company has a market cap of $104.57 million and a PE ratio of 11.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.35.

About Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU)

Lindsay Australia Limited provides transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, rural, and horticultural sectors in Australia. It operates through Transport and Rural segments. The Transport segment is involved in the cartage of general and refrigerated products, and ancillary sales.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.