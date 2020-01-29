LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $4,052.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,578.77 or 2.09290264 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025786 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

