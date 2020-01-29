Live Company Group (LON:LVCG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.13

Shares of Live Company Group PLC (LON:LVCG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.13 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 32057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

The stock has a market cap of $16.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.58.

In related news, insider Simon Horgan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,463.30).

Live Company Group Plc organizes and manages live entertainment events in the United Kingdom, Europe, China, and the Far East. It operates through Proprietary Shows (Events) and Licences segments. The company also licenses partners to produce BRICKLIVE branded events. Live Company Group Plc is headquartered in West Byfleet, the United Kingdom.

