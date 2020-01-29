Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.3 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Livexlive Media by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 133,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. Livexlive Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 101.81% and a negative return on equity of 501.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

