Loopring Achieves Market Cap of $26.42 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, Bithumb and Tokenomy. Loopring has a market cap of $26.42 million and $1.81 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.85 or 0.03125860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00119140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,385,147 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitbns, HitBTC, Bithumb, DragonEX, YoBit, Bittrex, Binance, Tokenomy, IDAX, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Upbit, Gate.io, AirSwap, IDEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

