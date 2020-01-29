Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. Longbow Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. 933,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,853. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,374.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,237 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,090 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

