Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,019. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

