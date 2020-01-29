LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) vs. Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of LRAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of LRAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Universal Electronics and LRAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $680.24 million 1.10 $11.92 million $0.85 63.18 LRAD $36.98 million 3.31 $2.79 million $0.08 46.25

Universal Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than LRAD. LRAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Electronics and LRAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.96%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than LRAD.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Electronics and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics -1.94% -5.52% -2.54% LRAD 7.53% 8.14% 6.54%

Volatility and Risk

Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats LRAD on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It also provides proprietary and standards-based RF sensors designed for residential security, safety, and automation applications; AV accessories; and wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers, and connected accessories for intelligent energy management systems. In addition, the company licenses intellectual property comprising its patented technologies, trademarks, and database of home connectivity software and control codes. It serves cable and satellite television service providers, and original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers; hospitality system integrators; and retail, private label, pro-security installation, and personal computing companies. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Middle East, Mexico, Latin America, the People's Republic of China, various countries in Asia, and internationally under the One For All and Nevo brands. Universal Electronics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

